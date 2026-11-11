'Kuch Bhi Kaam Nahi Kar Raha Hai': Panicked Loco Pilot Heard Saying Before Assam Train Derailment | Watch Inside Video |

An alleged video recorded inside the locomotive cabin moments before the Assam train derailment has surfaced, showing the loco pilot desperately attempting to bring the train under control. The clip captures him repeatedly pulling levers and trying different controls, while a person recording the incident can be heard saying, “Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai” (Nothing is working).

Viral Video Shows Panic Inside Locomotive

In the footage, the loco pilot appears to be making frantic attempts to stop the moving locomotive, but the efforts seemingly fail to bring it under control. The clip ends with a loud thud as the engine appears to hit a stop bar. The locomotive and coaches shake violently before coming to a halt, while the pilot is seen getting up from his seat. The video is yet to be independently verified, and the exact circumstances captured in it remain unclear.

The incident took place at around 6:54 am on Wednesday, when five coaches and the locomotive of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district. Several passengers were reportedly injured, following which railway officials, staff and rescue teams rushed to the spot to carry out evacuation and relief operations.

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Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, initially told ANI that no casualties had been reported. He said senior railway officials had reached the site to assess the situation and oversee the response.

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Northeast Frontier Railway Blames Loco Pilot In Its Statement

The Northeast Frontier Railway has blamed the loco pilot’s inability to control the train’s speed for the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express at Digaru Railway Station in Assam on November 11, 2026.

According to the railway’s statement, the incident occurred at around 6:54 am when Train No. 13125 (Kolkata-Sairang Express) was being received at the station to give precedence to another train. The locomotive and five coaches derailed during the process.

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Railway authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported. An alternate train has been arranged to transport passengers to their respective destinations. Relief and rescue operations were launched immediately, while the General Manager and other senior railway officials rushed to the accident site.