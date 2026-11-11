Assam: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail At Digaru Station; Several Passengers Injured - VIDEOS |

Kamrup (Assam): Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday morning, leaving several passengers injured. The incident occurred at around 6:54 am, leading to railway officials and rescue teams to rush to the spot.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, initially told news agency ANI that no casualties had been reported. He said senior railway officials had been dispatched to the site to assess the situation and oversee rescue operations.

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“Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express have derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 am today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot,” Sharma said.

Visuals Show Chaotic Scenes At Crash Site

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Visuals from the site showed multiple coaches derailed behind the train's engine. Passengers and local residents were seen gathered near the overturned coaches, with several people recording the aftermath on their phones. The scene appeared chaotic as rescue and relief operations got underway.

Relief & Rescue Efforts Underway

However, several reports indicated that several passengers had sustained injuries. Rescue personnel, railway staff and officials reached the station to evacuate passengers and shift the injured to hospitals. The extent of the injuries and the number of people affected are yet to be officially confirmed.

The cause of the derailment remains unknown. Railway authorities are expected to assess the damage and establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

Northeast Frontier Railway Issues Statement

The Northeast Frontier Railway has attributed the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express at Digaru Railway Station in Assam to the loco pilot's inability to control the train's speed while it was being received at the station.

According to the railway's statement, the incident occurred at around 6:54 am on November 11, 2026, when Train No. 13125 (Kolkata-Sairang Express) was being received at the station to give precedence to another train. The locomotive and five coaches derailed in the incident.

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The railway authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported. Passengers are being transported to their destinations through an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations were launched immediately, while the General Manager and other senior railway officials proceeded to the accident site.