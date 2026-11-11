India-US Trade Deal Talks Likely To Continue Despite Republican Midterm Setback

Negotiations over the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are expected to continue despite the Republican Party's setback in the American midterm elections, according to a government official cited in a report by Moneycontrol.

The official said the relationship between the two countries remains important because of their shared economic, security and trade interests.

A US delegation visited India on Nov 2 and Nov 3 to discuss customs procedures and trade facilitation under the proposed agreement.

The discussions focused on improving border administration, reducing procedural delays and making the movement of goods between the two countries more efficient.

India is seeking a more favourable tariff arrangement from Washington than those available to competing export economies, including Bangladesh and Vietnam.

As per the report, the US has shown flexibility towards India's proposals as discussions on the first phase of the agreement approach completion.

New Delhi had presented its position on the tariff framework and received an accommodating response from Washington.

The negotiations could also involve reconsideration of tariff commitments discussed under an earlier interim arrangement.

Under the interim trade framework announced in February 2026, the US had agreed to impose an 18% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods covered by the arrangement.

Indian officials are now exploring whether improved terms can be secured before the initial phase of the agreement is finalised.

Customs Talks Progress Despite US Political Changes

The latest discussions indicate that both countries are continuing technical negotiations despite changes in the American political environment.

The customs and trade facilitation provisions are intended to simplify clearance procedures, modernise border processes and reduce administrative obstacles affecting bilateral commerce.

These measures could help exporters by improving the speed and predictability of cross-border shipments.

The tariff issue has also attracted attention in Washington.

During an Oct 20 interview with Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked whether India could receive better tariff treatment than other countries.

However, the supplied report does not include Rubio's response.

No final tariff agreement or implementation schedule has been announced.