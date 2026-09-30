FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Indian Archers Glitter At Asian Games, Trump Begins SI Era'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Bullseye! Indian Archers Chikitha Taniparthi & Sahil Jadhav Clinch Gold Medal In Compound Mixed Team Event At Asian Games

The Indian pair produced a composed performance throughout the competition. (Read more...)

THIS IS HUGE RESULT FOLKS!!!! 🤩🥹



Sahil & Chikitha wins the Compound Team Gold & earns LA 2028 Quota for India 🇮🇳🥇



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fWP5r0UxDH — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 30, 2026

2. Asian Games 2026: India Strike Gold! Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi & Prithika Pradeep Beat China 238-234 In Women’s Compound Archery Final | Watch

The victory secured India's seventh gold and 53rd medal at the Games. (Read more...)

The Indian women’s compound archery team has won a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating China 238–234 in the finals. The team equalled the World Record in achieving this feat. pic.twitter.com/nwaHTmI1Cf — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

3. 'Inaugurating The Era Of Super Intelligence': President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Replacing 'AI' With 'SI' Across US Federal Government | Watch

The order applies to official communications, websites, reports and policy documents, while existing laws remain unchanged. (Read more...)

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "We are signing a document renaming Artificial Intelligence because it's not artificial. We all agree on that. We're going to be renaming it Super Intelligence — officially renaming it..."



(Source: White House) pic.twitter.com/3iyUXbpaNk — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

4. US EB-5 Visa Fee Hike: USCIS More Than Doubles I-526 Filing Fee To

$7,615, Raising Costs For Indian Investors Seeking Green Cards

Regional-centre charges will also increase sharply, raising costs for Indian and other foreign investors seeking US permanent residency through investment. (Read more...)

5. Operation KORAG: Pahalgam Attack Suspect Hashim Moosa Killed In Budgam; Pakistan-Based LeT Terrorist’s Body Recovered With War-Like Stores | Video

Moosa was a key suspect in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. (Read more...)

Korag encounter in J&K | Body of Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa, who was wanted in the Pahalgam terror attack, recovered along with war-like stores



Following the 22nd April Pahalgam terror attack, J&K Police had released a… https://t.co/q39FcEr1Pq pic.twitter.com/tm10s2YAeV — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

6. Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: 2 Key Accused Held For Thane Sena UBT Leader's Killing, CCTV Shows Exact Moments Of Horror

Police are searching for three to four more suspects and reviewing CCTV footage. His family has alleged political involvement, while police said the motive remains unclear. (Read more...)

7. How Much Does India Have To Pay For WhatsApp Messages From October 1?

Companies using the WhatsApp Business Platform will get 1,000 free service messages per month per number. After that, service messages in India will cost Rs. 0.115 each, excluding taxes. (Read more...)

How Much Does India Have To Pay For WhatsApp Messages From October 1? |

8. Who Is Lalit Prabhakar? Meet The Marathi Actor Playing Ajmal Kasab In Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Known for films like Anandi Gopal and Zombivli, Prabhakar auditioned for the challenging role and prepared by studying Kasab's psychology, language and body language. Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar releases on October 16

9. India Adds 5 Heritage Sites To UNESCO Tentative List; Know What Makes Them Unique

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the list of these five tentative UNESCO List entries on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Read more...)

10. Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Beats Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 To Reach Women's 75kg Boxing Final

India also won two archery gold medals, while Priya Ghanghas secured bronze and the women's squash team entered the semifinals. (Read more...)