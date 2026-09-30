Bullseye! Indian Archers Chikitha Taniparthi & Sahil Jadhav Clinch Gold Medal In Compound Mixed Team Event At Asian Games

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India’s Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav clinched the gold medal in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026, defeating South Korea in the final to add another archery gold to India’s medal tally.

The Indian pair produced a composed performance throughout the competition. Taniparthi and Jadhav had earlier defeated Thailand 156-155 in a closely fought semifinal to book their place in the gold-medal contest.

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For Taniparthi, the mixed team triumph adds to an impressive day at the Asian Games. She was also part of India’s women’s compound team alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep that won gold after defeating China in the final.

Jadhav, meanwhile, has been a key member of India’s compound archery contingent in Aichi-Nagoya. He also featured in the men’s compound team, underlining his contribution across multiple events at the Games.

The gold medal further strengthens India’s strong showing in compound archery at the Asian Games and gives the country another major success on a day packed with medal opportunities.