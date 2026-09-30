Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: 2 Key Accused Held For Thane Sena UBT Leader's Killing, CCTV Shows Exact Moments Of Horror |

Thane: In a major development in the murder case of Shiv Sena (UBT) division head (vibhag pramukh) Pradeep Purnekar, law enforcement authorities have confirmed the arrest of key suspects following the brazen shooting and assault in the Manpada-Manorama Nagar area. The high-profile killing of a prominent opposition leader right in the political stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sent shockwaves across Thane, raising urgent questions over escalating crime rates and law and order in the city.

Arrests Made in the Investigation

Following the attack that took place on Tuesday night outside the victim's office, multiple specialized teams from the Kapurbawdi police station and the Crime Branch launched an extensive manhunt.

Providing an update on the legal proceedings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam stated, "Two suspects have been taken into custody so far in connection with this case, while a manhunt is underway to nab another three to four accused. Teams from the Kapurbawdi police station along with Crime Branch units are conducting a thorough investigation. The exact motive behind the attack remains unclear at this stage."

Law enforcement agencies continue to review CCTV footage from the surrounding area, which initially captured two individuals with their faces covered arriving on a two-wheeler near the location.

Family Alleges Political Conspiracy

While the police probe deepens and the primary suspects remain in custody, grieving family members have raised serious allegations. The family has claimed that former Thane Mayor and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Meenakshi Shinde, along with her husband Rajendra Shinde, were involved in the conspiracy behind the murder, demanding that authorities take strict legal action against them.

Public Outcry and Protests

The tragedy previously sparked immense anger among supporters, leading to demonstrations and a brief rasta roko on Ghodbunder Road where crowds demanded the immediate arrest of all culprits. Police personnel quickly cleared the area to restore traffic flow, and security remains heightened across Thane as the investigation into the remaining accomplices proceeds.

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar?

Pradeep (Balu) Purnekar was a dedicated grassroots leader serving as the division head (vibhag pramukh) for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction in Thane's Manpada-Manorama Nagar locality. Known for his active local engagement and strong party backing, his sudden and brutal assassination right outside his office has left his political network and local supporters deeply shaken.

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