Thane: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Pradeep Purnekar Shot Dead Days After Police Notice Over Planned Fast |

Thane: Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction leader Pradeep (Bala) Purnekar was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Thane on Tuesday.

According to preliminary reports, multiple rounds were fired at Purnekar, leaving him with fatal injuries. He was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The fatal attack has sent shockwaves through local political circles. Tensions surrounding the leader have been high; reports indicate that Purnekar had planned to stage a hunger strike (uposhan) on Tuesday, September 29, and had received an official notice from the local police regarding the protest on September 28.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Kapurbawdi Police Station. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched an intensive manhunt to trace the assailants. Investigators are currently reviewing surrounding CCTV footage and examining potential motives linked to local political tensions and his planned agitation.

Further details regarding the police investigation and formal statements from party leadership are expected shortly.

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