Mumbai's Shivaji Park Residents Push Back Against Alleged CJP Protest On October 2, Say 'This Is A Ground For Children' | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Following the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed October 2 protest at Shivaji Park, residents of the Dadar neighbourhood have strongly opposed holding the demonstration at the ground, arguing that large gatherings disrupt daily life, affect children and create difficulties for hospitals and emergency services in the area.

The residents' objections come after Mumbai Police denied permission for the CJP's proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Shivaji Park.

Residents oppose protest at Shivaji Park

A video circulating on X shows several residents objecting to the proposed demonstration. “Protest wherever you want but not at Shivaji Park. It is a ground for children, and these protests can have an impact on them,” one resident said in the video.

BRAVO, MUMBAIKARS! 🔥



First, Mumbai Police said NO. Now, even Shivaji Park residents are pushing back DIMAAGI NAXAL CJP!



And honestly, why wouldn’t they?



They know exactly what kind of political nautanki is being planned for 2nd October, and they don’t want their neighbourhood… pic.twitter.com/86SUVut6L8 — Aalok Pradhan (@Aalok_Pradhan) September 29, 2026

Another resident pointed to the presence of hospitals and schools around the ground and suggested that demonstrations should instead be held at designated protest venues.

“There are nearby hospitals, schools and this is a silent place. For protest there is a dedicated place that is Azad Maidan. They can stage their protest there,” he said.

The resident further stated that Shivaji Park should primarily be used for cultural activities rather than demonstrations.

Residents recall previous disruptions

Some of the remarks in the video were more confrontational, with one resident warning that if protests take place, then residents could physically to oppose it.

“Even if the matter goes to the police station, we will still take action,” the resident was heard saying.

Another resident recalled difficulties allegedly faced during previous demonstrations in the area, claiming that severe congestion at times made even ambulance movement difficult. He also questioned why residents were not consulted before large gatherings were proposed in their neighbourhood.

Police have already denied permission

Meanwhile, the objections come after Mumbai police denied permission for the CJP's proposed October 2 demonstration. The CJP had sought to hold the protest at Shivaji Park from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Police cited restrictions governing gatherings at Shivaji Park, including a 2013 Bombay High Court order and a subsequent Maharashtra government resolution. They also noted that organisers had not submitted the required BMC permission.

Authorities additionally raised concerns about noise pollution and traffic congestion in the residential and silence-zone area, particularly because hospitals are located nearby and disruptions could affect patients and emergency vehicles.