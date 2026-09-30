Operation KORAG: Pahalgam Attack Suspect Hashim Moosa Killed In Budgam; Pakistan-Based LeT Terrorist’s Body Recovered With War-Like Stores | Video | X

Budgam: Security forces on Wednesday recovered the body of a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, along with war-like stores during a search operation in the general area of Palmaidan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

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The killing of Moosa was confirmed by the Sringar based Chinar corps which said, "During the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, body of Pak based Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa recovered along with war like stores."

The Army and other security agencies on Wednesay launched OP KORAG, in the Yousmarg area sased on specific intelligence input. A Joint Search Operation was launched when vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which Hashim Moosa was neutralised.

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According to the update issued by the security forces, the operation remained underway, with personnel continuing search operations in the area.

Hashim Moosa, was named as one on the key suscuspect involved in the Pahalgam attack of 2025 which killed 26 tourists. JK Police had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs on information leading to the arrest of Pakistan nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa in the wake of the terror attack. According to sources in the security agencies, Hashim Moosa, had served as a para-commando in Pakistan's Special Service Group.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier chargesheeted seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its alias The Resistance Front (TRF) both of which are proscribed terrorist organisations. The NIA detailed Pakistan’s conspiracy roles and charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack. Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt is also named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet.

The latest recovery of the body and war-like stores is part of the continuing operation. Security forces are continuing the operation to check the surrounding area for any additional terrorist presence and recoveries.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)