FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'IIT Bombay's Doolla Sent On Leave, Study Warns Of Deadly Super El Nino'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Kalkaji Mandir Gang Rape Case: Lady Shri Ram College Suspends Offline Classes After Encounter Near Back Gate, Shifts Teaching Online

LSR College in Delhi shifted classes online after an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir. (Read more...)

Lady Shri Ram College for Women | Wikimedia Commons

2. IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla Sent On Leave Amid Sahil Wakode's Death Probe; 10-Member Panel Formed

IIT Bombay also formed a 10-member panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death, with the committee expected to submit its report within a week. (Read more...)

IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla Sent On Leave Amid Sahil Wakode's Death Probe; 10-Member Panel Formed | LinkedIn

3. Delhi Woman Allegedly Chased, Harassed By Two Men On Bike, Pushed Off Scooty; Suffers Serious Injuries

A 21-year-old design student was allegedly chased and harassed by two men on a motorcycle in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area before they pushed her scooty, causing her to fall and suffer serious injuries. (Read more...)

4. Super El Nino Heat Threat: India May Stare At 15,800 Deaths In Six Months As Scientists Claim 451,000 Could Perish Due to Extreme Weather Globally

The researchers estimate around 19,400 more heat-related deaths in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia, alongside 19,300 in Indonesia and 13,300 in Brazil. (Read more...)

Study warns of extreme weather in India and globally | AI Generated Representational Image

5, Who Is Jay Meena? From Cricket Bat To Soft Tennis Racket: The 26-Year-Old Creates History With Bronze Medal At Asian Games 2026

Meena lost 2-4 to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka in the semifinals but secured India’s first Asian Games medal in soft tennis. (Read more...)

6. Fitch Raises India's FY27 Growth Forecast To 6.9% On Strong Economic Activity, Investment Momentum

The agency expects private investment to support growth but warned that rising inflation, weaker consumption and monsoon challenges could pose risks (Read more...)

Fitch Ratings give thumbs up to ndia GDP | File

7. Falling Crude Brings Relief To Indian Equities, Sensex And Nifty Open Higher As Oil Slips Below $100

Sensex gained 194 points and Nifty rose 49 points in early trade as crude slipped below $100, while metal, FMCG and PSU bank shares led broad-based sectoral gains in morning trade. (Read more...)

Bombay Stock Exchange | File

8. Microsoft's Xbox Cuts 268 More Jobs, Hands Next Halo Game To Activision

The changes include moving development of the next mainline Halo game from Halo Studios to a dedicated Activision team. Xbox also said it is reviewing the futures of Ninja Theory and Arkane. (Read more...)

9. Ex-Google Chief Tom Siegel Calls For AI Development Slowdown, Warns AI Could Harm Children More Than Social Media

Former Google trust and safety chief Tom Siegel proposed stronger age checks, independent testing standards and accountability measures to create safer AI systems for young users. (Read more...)

10. 'Where Are The Clothes?': Humanoid Robots Walk Vogue World Runway In Milan, Internet Calls It 'Ridiculous'

A stunned Alessandro Michele and clapping Donatella Versace became viral moments, while social media users debated the robots’ appearance, many calling it "ridiculous". (Read more...)