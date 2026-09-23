Delhi Woman Allegedly Chased, Harassed By Two Men On Bike, Pushed Off Scooty; Suffers Serious Injuries

Delhi Police | ANI

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly chased and harassed by two unidentified men on a motorcycle before being pushed off her scooty in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, leaving her seriously injured. The incident reportedly took place around midnight between September 11 and 12, as she was returning home from her internship in Saket.

According to reports, the woman, identified in one report as Gauri Kashyap, a design student originally from Nainital, was travelling towards Kalkaji when the two men allegedly began following her near Panchsheel Park and the Metro station.

Two Men Allegedly Follow Woman, Pass Remarks

According to News18, the woman told police that the two men, who appeared to be in their twenties, followed her on their motorcycle and allegedly passed remarks, teased her and mumbled at her while she was riding.

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She reportedly tried to accelerate and get away from them, but the men continued following her. They allegedly came alongside her scooty and struck or pushed it with their motorcycle.

The impact caused her to lose control and fall onto the road. She reportedly skidded for around 100 to 150 metres on a stretch covered with stones, gravel and dust.

Woman Suffers Severe Injuries, Advised Plastic Surgery

The woman suffered deep cuts, heavy bleeding and extensive abrasions and skin loss to her legs, arms and face. Doctors later advised her to undergo plastic surgery, according to reports.

Two men travelling on another scooter reportedly witnessed the incident and stopped to help her. A Blinkit ambulance was called, while the injured woman also shared her live location with colleagues, who subsequently reached the spot.

She was initially taken to Max Hospital in Saket for treatment before being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Noida.

Police Initially Treated Case As Road Accident

Police received a PCR call around 1 am on September 12, but officers who reached the location found no one at the scene as the woman had already been taken to hospital.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident was initially treated as a road accident. A formal complaint was later submitted on September 15 through the woman’s friends and lawyer while she was away in Kanpur.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against two unidentified men under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws relating to stalking, harassment and causing grievous injuries. Some reports said the initial case also included provisions related to rash driving.

CCTV Footage Being Examined, Accused Yet To Be Identified

Police have launched an investigation and checked CCTV footage from areas surrounding the alleged incident. However, reports said the exact stretch where the woman fell did not have a surveillance camera.

The identities and whereabouts of the two accused remain unknown, and police are continuing efforts to trace them.

The incident has renewed concerns over women’s safety on Delhi-NCR roads, particularly at night. It comes amid wider attention to road harassment and attacks on women following another high-profile incident involving a woman biker in Gurugram around the same period.