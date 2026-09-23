Kalkaji Mandir Gang Rape Case: Lady Shri Ram College Suspends Offline Classes After Encounter Near Back Gate, Shifts Teaching Online

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) in Delhi has suspended regular offline classes and shifted teaching online after an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir triggered concerns over the safety of students in the area, TOI reported.

The college, located around 2 km from the park, cancelled regular classes on Tuesday, September 22, and decided to conduct classes online on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

LSR Cites Student Safety As Key Concern

According to a report in the Times Of India, LSR Principal Kanika K Ahuja said the safety, security and well-being of students remained the college’s top priority. She added that faculty mentors and the college counsellor had been asked to remain available for students requiring support.

The college has also coordinated with Amar Colony Police Station and requested increased patrolling around its perimeter, particularly near the back gate, adjoining lanes and nearby parks.

According to The Tribune, the college has also been strengthening CCTV surveillance and security arrangements. Students, faculty and staff were advised to avoid gathering near the back gate.

Police Encounter Near College Back Gate Triggers Panic

The immediate trigger for the decision to shift classes online was a police encounter involving one of the accused in the alleged gang rape.

According to The Tribune, the exchange of fire took place around 50 metres from LSR’s back gate on Tuesday.

The LSR Students’ Union subsequently held an emergency online general body meeting to discuss safety concerns and security measures around the college. Students have sought stronger police patrolling and surveillance around the back gate and nearby areas.

17-Year-Old Allegedly Assaulted At Aastha Kunj Park

The incident that prompted the security concerns took place on Monday evening, September 21.

According to Delhi Police reports cited by The Times of India, the 17-year-old girl had visited Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend before entering Aastha Kunj Park through Gate 7.

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Three men allegedly approached the teenagers while posing as policemen. They reportedly told them that they were minors and could face legal action, before separating the girl from her friend and taking her towards a secluded area of the park.

The men allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and threatened her and her friend. Police said one of the accused, identified as Asif, allegedly used a firearm and knife to threaten the girl.

A PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, following which personnel from Amar Colony Police Station reached the park. The girl was subsequently taken to AIIMS for medical examination, while crime and forensic teams examined the spot. An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Three Accused Arrested, One Injured In Police Firing

All three accused were arrested within around 12 hours of the alleged incident, according to police.

The accused have been identified as Asif, an onion wholesaler; Hemant, a lawyer; and his brother Mukesh, a final-year BSc Mathematics student, The Times of India reported.

Police said Asif allegedly opened fire when a team attempted to intercept him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony. He allegedly fired three rounds, with one bullet striking the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Rajesh.

Police said the officer returned fire in self-defence, hitting Asif in the right leg. He was subsequently taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Police are also reportedly verifying whether the accused could have been involved in any other similar incidents in or around Aastha Kunj Park. The Times of India reported that no complaint related to such incidents had been received so far.

College Steps Up Security Measures

Following the incident and the encounter near its back gate, LSR has increased its focus on campus and perimeter security.

The college is coordinating with local police for additional patrolling and monitoring of areas surrounding the campus. CCTV surveillance is also being strengthened, while counsellors and faculty mentors have been made available to support students.

The shift to online classes is being treated as a short-term precaution as concerns remain over security in the areas surrounding the college and Aastha Kunj Park.