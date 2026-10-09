FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Elon Musk's Grok AI Calls Starlink A Security Risk, TCS Says No Green Card Curbs Impact; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Delhi Police On Toes Ahead Of CJP Protest? Viral Video Shows Cop Appealing To Mosque-Goers Against Joining Demonstration

The officer appealed for peace and warned against provocative messages. Police imposed BNSS Section 163 restrictions in specified areas. The video's precise location and recording circumstances remain unverified. (Read more...)

Delhi Police personnel | X / IANS

2. 'It Will Not Impact Our Workforce Strategy & Customer Engagement': TCS Reacts To US Suspension From Green Card Programme

In a BSE filing, the IT major said its PERM applications were in single digits over the past two years. (Read more...)

'It Will Not Impact Our Workforce Strategy & Customer Engagement': TCS Reacts To US Suspension From Green Card Programme | FPJ

3. Elon Musk's Grok AI Lists 'Disadvantages' Of Launching Starlink In India, Calls It A 'National Security Risk'

The AI chatbot said a foreign-controlled network could complicate crisis controls and lawful interception. Its response sparked jokes on X because Musk is seeking to expand Starlink in India. Grok’s answer is AI-generated, not an official position. (Read more...)

Key disadvantages of allowing Starlink in India include:National security risks: Foreign-controlled network limits India's ability to shut off service in sensitive border areas or ensure availability during crises. Past reports of terminals with militants or smugglers raise misuse concerns.Data sovereignty issues: Laser links could route traffic outside Indian gateways, complicating monitoring and lawful interception.High costs: Hardware and monthly fees likely far exceed affordable terrestrial options like Jio or Airtel, limiting rural access.Market impact: Could disrupt local telecoms and foster over-reliance on a single US provider instead of domestic alternatives. — Grok (@grok) October 8, 2026

4. 'Nana Patekar's Death Was Nothing Short Of A Miracle': Tanushree Dutta REACTS To Backlash Over 'Evil Dead' Comment On Veteran Actor—VIDEO

Tanushree Dutta responded strongly to backlash over her comments about Nana Patekar, saying his reported death did not erase her allegations against him. (Read more...)

5. 'Fewer Indian Workers In The US, More American Tech Moving To India': Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar On Unintended Impact Of Trump's PERM Curbs

Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar said US restrictions on Indian IT firms could accelerate the shift of high-value technology work to India, including AI, cybersecurity and product engineering. (Read more...)

Trump wants fewer Indian technology professionals moving to America. The unintended consequence may be more American technology work moving to India.I have spent more than three decades in this industry. So when I read about the latest US action restricting some large technology companies from using PERM, the route through which employees move towards permanent residency, I was less worried than the headlines suggested.One number explains why. Indian IT companies accounted for less than 1,400 of the 117,849 PERM certifications last year. Less than 2%. The direct impact may therefore be smaller than it first appears.But something more interesting is happening underneath.The original Indian IT model was simple. The customer had important work in America, so we sent Indian engineers there to do it. Then we discovered that much of that work could be done from India. The onsite-offshore model was born. I lived that transition.We may be at the beginning of another one.America is making it harder to move Indian talent there, while technology is making it easier for smaller teams in India to take responsibility for increasingly sophisticated work.There is an irony here. In trying to reduce the movement of Indian talent to America, the US may accelerate the movement of American work to India.But I don’t mean another wave of coding and maintenance jobs.The opportunity is architecture, product engineering, cybersecurity, AI implementation, industry solutions and eventually ownership of products and IP.Indian teams should not merely receive specifications from New York. They should help decide what gets built. Not merely maintain a global bank’s technology platform, but help redesign the bank. Not just supply engineers to solve somebody else’s problem, but own the problem.There is an uncomfortable truth too.For thirty years, growth in Indian IT and growth in Indian IT employment travelled together. Win more business, hire more engineers.As AI technology improves productivity, that relationship may weaken. Indian IT could win more sophisticated work and create more value without headcount growing at the same rate.So we need a different definition of success.For thirty years, Indian IT competed largely on the cost of Indian talent. The next thirty will depend on the capability of Indian talent.Can we create architects rather than only programmers? Build products and IP here? Move more global decision-making to India? Create more value per person and therefore pay our people far better?Those are much bigger questions than how many visas America issues.So worry not about the visa headlines.Trump may make it harder for Indian engineers to move to American work. The opportunity is to make American work move to Indian engineers. — Vineet Nayar (@vineetnayar) October 9, 2026

6. Bypoll Results 2026: BJP Ahead In Bengal's Nandigram By 9,000 Votes; In TN, AIADMK Leads In Dharapuram, TVK In Madurantakam; Assam Set For A Saffron Win

Early bypoll trends on Friday showed BJP leading in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar and Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK's K Bhanumathi led Dharapuram with 8,244 votes, while ruling TVK led Madurantakam. AINRC was ahead in Puducherry's Thattanchavady. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Bypolls: The sealed room housing the EVMs was opened after its lock was broken in the presence of the District Collector, Returning Officer, and Election observers as counting of votes for Madhurantakan bypoll begins.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026

7. Nana Patekar Death: Panaji Police Register Unnatural Death Case, Probe Underway

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse. (Read more...)

Nana Patekar | Photo via X

8. Nana Patekar Death: Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Gets Emotional Recalling Friendship With Veteran Actor, Says 'He Was A Wonderful Person' | Video

Basit revealed how the Bollywood actor supported him after his mother’s death, checked on her during hospitalisation and enquired about his health following heart treatment. (Read more...)

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali’s emotional tribute to Nana Patekar is a beautiful reminder of a friendship that transcended borders. He recalled how the Bollywood legend stayed in touch for decades, checked on his mother during her illness, and reached out after Basit’s own heart surgery.Beyond the screen, Basit remembered Nana as a warm, caring and genuinely good human being. His words also showed just how deeply Nana Patekar was admired in Pakistan.Some artists belong to everyone. Nana Patekar was loved equally on both sides of the border. 🇮🇳❤️🇵🇰 — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) October 8, 2026

9. 'A Significant Shift In Hiring': Harish Bijoor Warns US Green Card Suspension Could Trigger Job Switches Among Indian IT Employees | Video

The US suspension of major tech firms from the PERM Green Card programme could prompt Indian IT employees awaiting permanent residency to switch employers, brand expert Harish Bijoor said. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On US Green Card row, Founder Harish Bijoor Consults INC. Harish Bijoor says, "... On the same day that Satya Nadella is presented with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation in the United States of America, his company is put on the list in terms of the green card queue. I think this is how a professional environment works. On the one hand, give, and on the other hand, take. Nothing incongruous about it, certainly not in the United States of America. I think this is a big change and a big move. The 8 companies listed are certainly on the hook. I think it affects the green card potential for those in the queue in a big way. The interesting point is that it is not a total cancellation or a total cutoff for those in the queue. It looks to be a suspension. So if you have the patience to stick on, please stick on. One never knows when this is going to be reinstated..." — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

10. Other Mommy Review: Jessica Chastain’s Horror Film Fails To Deliver The Scares

Despite its unsettling premise and family drama, the supernatural horror film struggles with slow pacing, weak suspense and scarce scares, delivering a disappointing experience. (Read more...)