FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Elon Musk's Grok AI Calls Starlink A Security Risk, TCS Says No Green Card Curbs Impact; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Delhi Police On Toes Ahead Of CJP Protest? Viral Video Shows Cop Appealing To Mosque-Goers Against Joining Demonstration
The officer appealed for peace and warned against provocative messages. Police imposed BNSS Section 163 restrictions in specified areas. The video's precise location and recording circumstances remain unverified. (Read more...)
Delhi Police personnel | X / IANS
2. 'It Will Not Impact Our Workforce Strategy & Customer Engagement': TCS Reacts To US Suspension From Green Card Programme
In a BSE filing, the IT major said its PERM applications were in single digits over the past two years. (Read more...)
'It Will Not Impact Our Workforce Strategy & Customer Engagement': TCS Reacts To US Suspension From Green Card Programme | FPJ
3. Elon Musk's Grok AI Lists 'Disadvantages' Of Launching Starlink In India, Calls It A 'National Security Risk'
The AI chatbot said a foreign-controlled network could complicate crisis controls and lawful interception. Its response sparked jokes on X because Musk is seeking to expand Starlink in India. Grok’s answer is AI-generated, not an official position. (Read more...)
4. 'Nana Patekar's Death Was Nothing Short Of A Miracle': Tanushree Dutta REACTS To Backlash Over 'Evil Dead' Comment On Veteran Actor—VIDEO
Tanushree Dutta responded strongly to backlash over her comments about Nana Patekar, saying his reported death did not erase her allegations against him. (Read more...)
5. 'Fewer Indian Workers In The US, More American Tech Moving To India': Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar On Unintended Impact Of Trump's PERM Curbs
Former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar said US restrictions on Indian IT firms could accelerate the shift of high-value technology work to India, including AI, cybersecurity and product engineering. (Read more...)
6. Bypoll Results 2026: BJP Ahead In Bengal's Nandigram By 9,000 Votes; In TN, AIADMK Leads In Dharapuram, TVK In Madurantakam; Assam Set For A Saffron Win
Early bypoll trends on Friday showed BJP leading in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar and Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK's K Bhanumathi led Dharapuram with 8,244 votes, while ruling TVK led Madurantakam. AINRC was ahead in Puducherry's Thattanchavady. (Read more...)
7. Nana Patekar Death: Panaji Police Register Unnatural Death Case, Probe Underway
Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse. (Read more...)
Nana Patekar | Photo via X
8. Nana Patekar Death: Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Gets Emotional Recalling Friendship With Veteran Actor, Says 'He Was A Wonderful Person' | Video
Basit revealed how the Bollywood actor supported him after his mother’s death, checked on her during hospitalisation and enquired about his health following heart treatment. (Read more...)
9. 'A Significant Shift In Hiring': Harish Bijoor Warns US Green Card Suspension Could Trigger Job Switches Among Indian IT Employees | Video
The US suspension of major tech firms from the PERM Green Card programme could prompt Indian IT employees awaiting permanent residency to switch employers, brand expert Harish Bijoor said. (Read more...)
10. Other Mommy Review: Jessica Chastain’s Horror Film Fails To Deliver The Scares
Despite its unsettling premise and family drama, the supernatural horror film struggles with slow pacing, weak suspense and scarce scares, delivering a disappointing experience. (Read more...)