FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Democrats Set To Control US House, Senate; Guwahati Bilas Inn Shooting Accused Dead'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Who Is Keisha Lance Bottoms? First Black Woman Elected Governor In US Makes History After Defeating Rick Jackson In Georgia

The former Atlanta mayor's victory also makes her the state's first woman and first Black governor, ending more than two decades of Republican control of the governor's office. (Read more...)

2. Virat Kohli Goes Full Superman Mode! 37-Year-Old Star Player Takes One-Handed Flying Stunner During IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Leaves Fans Speechless | Video

The former Indian captain produced an absolutely stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Nathan Smith off Anshul Kamboj's bowling, leaving the New Zealand dugout stunned. (Read more...)

3. 'I'll Veto Them': Trump Warns Democrats Of Presidential Veto Power As Party Seizes Control Of US House & Senate In Major Midterm Upset

Democrats seize control of the US House and Senate in a major midterm victory, dealing a blow to Donald Trump and Republicans. (Read more...)

4. SC Freezes November Salary Of BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide, Initiates Contempt Proceedings Over Failure To Remove Encroachments On BEST Bus Station Land

The bench issued Bhide a contempt show-cause notice, imposed Rs 5 lakh in costs on BMC and rejected its request for another 30 days to complete evictions. (Read more...)

5. 'History Can Never Be Erased': AIMIM's Sahar Shaikh's Birthday Tribute To Aurangzeb Sparks Controversy

AIMIM's Sahar Shaikh shared a birthday post praising Aurangzeb and questioning attempts to remove Mughal history from textbooks. (Read more...)

6. US Midterm Elections 2026: Final Polls Predicted Democratic Wave As Party Makes Early Gains In House, Senate

Low approval ratings for President Donald Trump, economic dissatisfaction and rising cost-of-living concerns shaped voter sentiment. (Read more...)

7. Guwahati Bilas Inn Shooting: Prime Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi Killed In Assam Police Firing After Alleged Escape Attempt In Sivasagar | Video

Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Guwahati Bilas Inn shooting that killed five people, was killed in police firing in Assam's Sivasagar district after allegedly attempting to escape custody and snatch an officer's service revolver. (Read more...)