'History Can Never Be Erased': AIMIM's Sahar Shaikh's Birthday Tribute To Aurangzeb Sparks Controversy |

AIMIM leader Sahar Shaikh has triggered a fresh controversy after sharing a social media post wishing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on his birthday, accompanied by captions defending his legacy and highlighting Mughal-era monuments.

The post, uploaded in the early hours of Wednesday, featured several photographs of Shaikh alongside images of Aurangzeb and prominent Mughal monuments, including Humayun's Tomb and the Taj Mahal. The captions took aim at what she described as attempts to erase Mughal history and portray the emperor negatively.

“Happy birthday to the most controversial Mughal emperor: Aurangzeb (RA), the emperor who ruled with faith and strength. Malik-ul-Hind. And remember, history can never be erased,” read the caption accompanying the post.

One image featured Aurangzeb with a lion in the background and carried the caption, “Aura sooo goated that they have to make propaganda movies every year to defame the emperor.”

Mughal Monuments Feature In Post

In another photograph, Shaikh was seen posing at Humayun's Tomb. The accompanying text questioned why the architectural achievements of the Mughal rulers were not given greater recognition. “By the way, ye mere peeche Badshah Humayun ki kabar hai... kabhi socha hai jo bas kabar aisi banaate the wo desh kaise chalaate the?” the caption read.

Several other images showed her posing against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal. One caption referred to the use of historical monuments for tourism, while another described the Taj Mahal as a Mughal creation that helped India's heritage gain global recognition.

The post also questioned efforts to remove references to Mughal rulers from history books. One image carried the message, “And the joke is — they want to erase Mughal history from the books. Zameen se kaise mitaaoge?” The final photograph showed Shaikh wearing a pink cap, accompanied by the line, “Inshallah Mughaliya sultanate ka Iqbal hamesha buland rahe.”

Comments Turned Off On Post

The post had received nearly 25,000 likes, according to the figures cited in the source material. Shaikh had also disabled the comments section, preventing users from responding directly beneath the post.

The tribute has brought renewed attention to the politically sensitive debate surrounding Aurangzeb's legacy and the place of Mughal history in India's public discourse. The captions, particularly those challenging portrayals of the emperor and referring to attempts to erase Mughal history, have the potential to invite strong reactions.