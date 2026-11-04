Who Is Keisha Lance Bottoms? First Black Woman Elected Governor In US Makes History After Defeating Rick Jackson In Georgia

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has made history after defeating Republican billionaire Rick Jackson in the November 3, 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in the United States.

The former Atlanta mayor's victory marks several milestones in American politics. She will become the first woman and first Black person to serve as Georgia's governor, as well as the first Black woman to be elected governor of any US state.

Her win also returns Georgia's governor's office to Democratic control for the first time since 2002, when Republican Sonny Perdue defeated incumbent Democrat Roy Barnes. Barnes had won the 1998 election, marking the last time a Democrat was elected to the state's highest office.

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Bottoms will succeed term-limited Republican Governor Brian Kemp and is expected to take office in January 2027. Her victory over Jackson, a healthcare executive who invested more than $200 million of his personal fortune in his campaign, was projected by the Associated Press on election night.

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Early Life, Education And Political Beginnings

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms comes from a family with deep roots in the state. She is the daughter of R&B singer Major Lance and Sylvia Robinson.

Bottoms pursued law and earned her bachelor's degree from Florida A&M University before obtaining a law degree from Georgia State University.

Before entering citywide politics, she worked as an attorney and served as a magistrate judge in Fulton County. She also served on the Atlanta City Council from 2010 to 2017, gaining experience in local administration and public policy.

Her time on the council helped establish her political career in Atlanta, eventually paving the way for her successful mayoral campaign.

Keisha Lance Bottoms' Tenure As Atlanta Mayor

Bottoms was elected the 60th mayor of Atlanta in 2017 and took office on January 2, 2018. She served until January 2022, overseeing the city during a particularly challenging period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and protests following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

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During her tenure, Bottoms focused on affordable housing, economic development, public safety and addressing inequalities across the city. Her administration also introduced initiatives aimed at improving transparency and expanding opportunities for underserved communities.

She attracted national attention in 2020 when she publicly addressed protests and unrest in Atlanta following George Floyd's death. She also criticised then-President Donald Trump's response to the demonstrations.

Her mayoral tenure, however, was not without challenges, with her administration facing scrutiny over crime, policing and public safety.

Bottoms chose not to seek re-election in 2021, bringing her four-year tenure as mayor to an end in January 2022.

Role In Joe Biden's Administration

After leaving the mayor's office, Bottoms moved to national politics. In June 2022, then-President Joe Biden appointed her as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

In the role, she was responsible for strengthening engagement between the White House and various communities, organisations and stakeholders across the country.

She remained in the Biden administration until February 2023, adding federal government experience to her background in local administration.

Bottoms subsequently continued her involvement in public affairs and political commentary, further strengthening her national profile.

2026 Georgia Governor Election: How Bottoms Defeated Rick Jackson

Bottoms entered the 2026 gubernatorial contest as the Democratic candidate, facing Republican businessman and healthcare executive Rick Jackson.

Jackson, a billionaire and first-time political candidate, largely financed his campaign using his personal wealth. Reports indicated that he spent more than $200 million of his own money on the race. He also received endorsements from President Donald Trump and outgoing Governor Brian Kemp after securing the Republican nomination.

Bottoms, meanwhile, centred her campaign on affordability, healthcare access, housing and education funding. Her proposals included expanding Medicaid, improving access to affordable housing and addressing the financial pressures faced by Georgia families.

The contest attracted national attention as Republicans sought to retain control of the governor's office in a key battleground state. However, Bottoms defeated Jackson, with the Associated Press projecting her victory on November 3.

Her win also came alongside other Democratic gains in the 2026 midterm elections, making Georgia one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests of the cycle.

What Does Her Historic Victory Mean For Georgia?

Bottoms' election marks a major shift in Georgia's political landscape. Republicans had controlled the governor's office since 2003, when Sonny Perdue succeeded Democrat Roy Barnes.

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Her victory ends that prolonged Republican hold and makes her the first Democrat elected governor of Georgia since Barnes won in 1998.

It also marks a historic moment for Black women in American politics. Although Black women have held several prominent elected and appointed positions in the country, none had previously been elected governor of a US state.

Bottoms will now take charge of a state that remains politically competitive, with her administration expected to focus on the campaign commitments she made on healthcare, housing, education and affordability.

Personal Life

Bottoms is married to Derek Bottoms, and the couple have four children. Her family has longstanding connections to Atlanta and Georgia.

From serving as an attorney and magistrate judge to becoming Atlanta's mayor and working in the Biden administration, Bottoms has held positions across local and federal government.

Her election as Georgia's next governor marks another milestone in that political journey, making her the first Black woman elected to lead a US state.