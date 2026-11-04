Virat Kohli Goes Full Superman Mode! 37-Year-Old Star Player Takes One-Handed Flying Stunner During IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Leaves Fans Speechless | Video

Virat Kohli Goes Full Superman Mode! | X

Virat Kohli turned Superman on the field during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. The former Indian captain produced an absolutely stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Nathan Smith off Anshul Kamboj's bowling, leaving the New Zealand dugout stunned.

The spectacular moment unfolded when Kamboj delivered a full-length ball just outside the off stump. Smith attempted to play an ambitious drive without moving his feet but could only manage a thick outside edge. The ball flew towards the second-slip region, where Kohli showcased his incredible athleticism.

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Virat Kohli Goes Full Superman Mode!

Reacting in a flash, Kohli flung himself towards his right and managed to scoop the ball with his right hand just inches above the ground. The Indian superstar immediately jumped up in celebration, with his teammates sprinting towards him to congratulate him on the breathtaking effort.

The dismissal was referred to the third umpire to determine whether Kohli had completed the catch cleanly. However, replays confirmed that the former India captain had maintained complete control of the ball, and Smith was eventually given out.

The wicket further pushed New Zealand into trouble as the hosts slipped to 115/7. Kamboj earned another important breakthrough, but it was Kohli's extraordinary fielding effort that stole the spotlight during the contest.