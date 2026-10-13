FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Anti-Drug Activist Killed In Punjab, CJP Activists Detained'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Shot Dead At Chemist Shop In Punjab's Mansa
The firing occurred during an argument over drugs and was captured on a Facebook livestream lasting five minutes and 48 seconds. (Read More...)
2. Delhi Police Detain CJP Activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das & Ajinkya Shinde After Attempt To Enter Jantar Mantar Following Denotification As Protest Site.
Security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue. (Read more...)
3. Maharashtra Halts Registration Of Flats Built In Violation Of Approved Plans; Here's What You Should Know.
Restrictions may cover sales, agreements, deeds and ownership transfers. Buildings with unauthorised floors could be affected. (Read more...)
4. Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions To Persist In City Today, Mercury May Touch 37°C
IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said heatwave-like conditions would persist on Tuesday, while temperatures would stay above 35°C throughout the week despite some expected relief. Read More.
5. Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Dies At 34 In Texas; Cause Of Death Not Yet Determined
Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr in the acclaimed television drama 'Breaking Bad', died aged 34 in Brownsville, Texas, on October 12, his representative confirmed. (Read more...)