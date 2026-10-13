FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Anti-Drug Activist Killed In Punjab, CJP Activists Detained'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Shot Dead At Chemist Shop In Punjab's Mansa

The firing occurred during an argument over drugs and was captured on a Facebook livestream lasting five minutes and 48 seconds. (Read More...)

Mansa, Punjab: Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh was shot at by a man from a medical store and later succumbed to his injuries at Mansa Civil Hospital https://t.co/3w43pazFyw — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026

2. Delhi Police Detain CJP Activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das & Ajinkya Shinde After Attempt To Enter Jantar Mantar Following Denotification As Protest Site.

Security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue. (Read more...)

Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi https://t.co/x7B40akCVO — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026

3. Maharashtra Halts Registration Of Flats Built In Violation Of Approved Plans; Here's What You Should Know.

Restrictions may cover sales, agreements, deeds and ownership transfers. Buildings with unauthorised floors could be affected. (Read more...)

The Maharashtra government has stopped the registration of documents related to unauthorized construction from today to curb property fraud and illegal construction. Under the new rules, registration will not be allowed for first-sale agreements, sale and purchase documents, deeds of apartment or transfer deeds for flats constructed in violation of regulations. The restrictions will also apply to flats in buildings where construction exceeds the area permitted under the approved plan: Office of Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026

4. Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions To Persist In City Today, Mercury May Touch 37°C

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said heatwave-like conditions would persist on Tuesday, while temperatures would stay above 35°C throughout the week despite some expected relief. Read More.

5. Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Dies At 34 In Texas; Cause Of Death Not Yet Determined

Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr in the acclaimed television drama 'Breaking Bad', died aged 34 in Brownsville, Texas, on October 12, his representative confirmed. (Read more...)