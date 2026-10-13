Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Shot Dead At Chemist Shop In Punjab's Mansa; Firing Caught On Facebook Live |

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Punjab’s Mansa town on Wednesday morning, while four of his companions sustained bullet injuries. The incident was streamed live on Jhota’s Facebook page, with a 5-minute-48-second video reportedly capturing the firing during an argument between the group and the drug store owner.

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Argument At Chemist Shop Turns Violent

According to reports, Jhota and his companions were seen arguing with the chemist shop owner over drugs when the confrontation escalated and shots were fired. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. All five injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where Jhota was declared brought dead.

Hospital Confirms Fatal Bullet Injuries

Mansa Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Gurmail Singh confirmed that Jhota had sustained three bullet injuries, two in the abdomen and one in the thigh. “One of the bullets had pierced Parvinder’s liver, leading to his death,” Singh said, as quoted by The Tribune. The other four injured persons sustained minor bullet injuries, the hospital official added.

Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the Civil Hospital as news of Jhota’s death spread. The shooting has raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the killing of the activist, who was known for his anti-drug activities. The Facebook livestream reportedly captured the argument and gunfire, making it a key part of the footage circulating after the incident.