Attention Homebuyers! Maharashtra Halts Registration Of Flats Built In Violation Of Approved Plans; Here's What You Should Know

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Mumbai: Maharashtra homebuyers could face hurdles in registering properties constructed in violation of approved building plans, with the state government directing authorities to stop registering certain property documents linked to such flats. The move, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s office, aims to curb unauthorised construction and prevent fraud in property transactions.

The restriction is intended to cover flats in buildings where construction has deviated from approved plans, including cases involving unauthorised additional floors. However, the precise applicability of the order will depend on its terms and the nature of the violations.

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Which Property Documents Will Be Affected?

According to the information released by Bawankule’s office, registration will be restricted for documents relating to the first sale of flats constructed in violation of regulations, sale and purchase agreements, apartment deeds and documents used to transfer flats to another person.

The measure is not limited to buildings that have been constructed entirely without permission. Flats in buildings where the actual construction exceeds the approved plan could also fall within its scope.

For instance, if a developer receives permission to construct a building with a specified number of floors but adds unauthorised floors, transactions involving flats in the building could face registration hurdles, depending on the applicable provisions of the government order.

The restriction could create difficulties for buyers seeking to complete property transactions and establish legal ownership through registration. It could also put developers who have deviated from approved plans under greater scrutiny.

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What Should Homebuyers Check Before Purchasing A Flat?

The development makes it important for prospective buyers to verify a property's legal and construction status before booking a flat or making a substantial payment. Homebuyers should seek the building's sanctioned plan and verify whether the construction matches the approved layout. They should also check the relevant permissions and other property documents with the competent planning or civic authority.

Buyers should pay particular attention to whether the building has unauthorised floors or extensions, and whether the specific flat falls under any restriction imposed by the government order. If there is uncertainty, they should consult the relevant registration office or a property lawyer before proceeding with the transaction.

Developers Could Face Greater Scrutiny

The government's decision could affect developers who construct buildings beyond the scope of approved plans and then sell the flats. If registration is refused, buyers may encounter complications in completing transactions, while disputes could arise over payments and contractual obligations.

The measure is aimed at curbing unauthorised construction and protecting property buyers from potential fraud. However, the restriction should not automatically be interpreted as applying to every flat in Maharashtra. Its scope will depend on the wording of the government order and the construction status of the property concerned. Prospective buyers should therefore verify the applicable rules and the property's documentation before committing to a purchase.

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