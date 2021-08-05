FPJ Legal: Supreme Court to hear petitions seeking SIT probe into Pegasus snooping row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the reports of the government allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists and journalists.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the pleas filed by journalists, Editors Guild of India, Rajya Sabha MP and an advocate.

The pleas were filed by senior journalists N Ram, and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas of Communist Marxist Party of India (Marxist) and advocate ML Sharma.

Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, Prem Shankar Jha, Rupesh Kumar Singh and Ipsa Shatakshi, who are reported to be in the potential list of snoop targets of Pegasus spyware, had also approached the top court along with The Editors Guild of India(EGI).

The pleas sought inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge of the top court to investigate into the alleged snooping.

The petition filed by N Ram, and Sashi Kumar sought a direction to the Centre to disclose if it or any of its agencies have used Pegasus Spyware either directly or indirectly to conduct surveillance in any manner.

The plea said that the targeted surveillance using military-grade spyware is an unacceptable violation of the right to privacy which has been held to be a fundamental right under Articles 14, 19 and 21 by Supreme Court in KS Puttaswamy case.