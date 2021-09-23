FPJ Legal: Dhanbad judge was deliberately hit by autorickshaw, CBI tells Jharkhand High Court

The CBI told the Jharkhand High Court that Dhanbad district judge Uttam Anand, who was killed in July after being run over by an autorickshaw while on a morning jog, was intentionally hit, reports NDTV.

According to India Today, the court expressed concern over the issue and said that this was the first time that a judge was deliberately killed. "If the matter is not resolved at the earliest it will be detrimental to the legal system," the court said.

Dhanbad District Judge Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by a speeding autorickshaw during his morning walk.

CCTV footage showed that the judge, Uttam Anand, was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind, and fled the scene.

Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dhanbad police seized the vehicle from Giridih district and arrested the auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his assistant Rahul Verma.

The CBI has been investigating the case since August 4 and used various scientific tests on the accused in its bid to solve the mystery. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police was probing the case earlier.

