FPJ Legal: CBI court holds Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others guilty in murder case

The special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.

According to a report by Live Law, the quantum of sentence in the matter will be pronounced on October 12. Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving sentence for the offence of rape, and now, he has been convicted of the murder of his disciple, Ranjeet Singh.

On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the trial from the CBI court to any other CBI court in Punjab, Haryana or Union Territory of Chandigarh. The petition, filed by Ranjit Singh's son, reported Live Law.

Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda. According to reports, he was a member of Dera’s influential 10-member committee. He was shot dead by four gunmen on July 10, 2002.

The Dera chief was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with raping two of his women followers and the murder of a journalist.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:23 PM IST