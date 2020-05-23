FPJ Fast Facts: Mission Jai Hind and the controversial 'Right to Property' statements - the story so far

On Friday evening, Yogendra Yadav released document they called Mission Jai Hind – a seven-point plan of action "to respond to the present economic, health and humanitarian crisis".

This document, however, drew a lot of controversy regarding Point number 7 that addressed the ‘Right to Property’. All resources (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with the citizens or within the nation must be treated as national resources available during the crisis," the document stated, which drew a lot of flak, with people calling it authoritarian.

Ramachandra Guha, who was one of the people to write the document, said that he did not authoritise the final contents of the document, causing more confusion over who actually drafted the document and put it online.

On Saturday afternoon, Yadav put out a revised version of the document that amended Point Number 7, following which Guha deleted his tweet and put out a fresh tweet, saying that the controversy is over.

Here’s what conspired in the past 15 hours