After ruckus over Jai Hind Mission statement, Yogendra Yadav shares rectified version of the plan

After the ruckus over a clause in the seven-point action plan proposed by leading intellectuals, economists and activists, the plan has now been reformulated.
Earlier, the clause 7.1 of the plan stated "All the resources (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with the citizens or within the nation must be treated as national resources available during this crisis."
This clause saw heavy criticism by experts who said that it is a threat to the right to property.
Prof. Shamika Ravi took to Twitter and said "Such “leading economists” have done enough damage already in this country. This document is an assault on private property in India."
In fact, even the endorsers of the plan did not agree with what had been published.
Soon, Indian historian Ramchandra Guha quickly disassociated himself from the plan and said that the published version of the plan had a radically different clause which he never endorsed.
He said, "I have not and do not endorse this."
After facing criticism, the clause was changed and the team went back to the original draft of the statement.
Later, Yogendra Yadav took to Twitter and said that "Pt 7.1 has attracted undue attention & interpreted to mean a call for nationalisation/expropriation of private property. This was far from our intention."
He added that now, the clause has been reformulated to, Yadav, says "The government must explore emergency ways of raising resources going beyond the usual set of taxes and levies to cope with the problem of funding large relief packages"
Guha, who earlier, distanced himself from the clause in the plan, said that the new point in the statement is appropriate and that the controversy over this should be put at rest.
"The new pt 7.1 in the Mission Jai Hind Statement is extremely appropriate and all controversy should now be set at rest. I trust that fellow citizens shall focus on the many important recommendations in our plan and will urge Central and State Governments to implement it," he said.
On Friday, stating that the Centre has announced a stimulus package that virtually ignores the urgent need for economic support to citizines whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, leading economists, intellectuals and activists proposed Mission Jai Hind - a 7-point plan of action to respond to the present economic, health and humanitarian crisis.
Apparently, the plan was endorsed by intellectuals like Abhijit Sen, Yogendra Yadav, Ramchandra Guha, Deepak Nayyar, Harsh Mander, Ashutosh Varshney, Bezwada Wilsom and Amit Basole among others.
Well, the seven-point plan includes;
Migrants must be helped to go back home within 10 days
Universal and free health care for all Covid patients
Universal access to expanded ration for six months
Enhance the job guarantee in rural and urban India
Cash compensation for loss of job or livelihood
Three months interest waiver for farmers, small business, house loans
National revival mission not to be constrained by lack of resources
