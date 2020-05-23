After ruckus over Jai Hind Mission statement, Yogendra Yadav shares rectified version of the plan

After the ruckus over a clause in the seven-point action plan proposed by leading intellectuals, economists and activists, the plan has now been reformulated.

Earlier, the clause 7.1 of the plan stated "All the resources (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with the citizens or within the nation must be treated as national resources available during this crisis."

This clause saw heavy criticism by experts who said that it is a threat to the right to property.

Prof. Shamika Ravi took to Twitter and said "Such “leading economists” have done enough damage already in this country. This document is an assault on private property in India."

In fact, even the endorsers of the plan did not agree with what had been published.

Soon, Indian historian Ramchandra Guha quickly disassociated himself from the plan and said that the published version of the plan had a radically different clause which he never endorsed.

He said, "I have not and do not endorse this."

After facing criticism, the clause was changed and the team went back to the original draft of the statement.

Later, Yogendra Yadav took to Twitter and said that "Pt 7.1 has attracted undue attention & interpreted to mean a call for nationalisation/expropriation of private property. This was far from our intention."

He added that now, the clause has been reformulated to, Yadav, says "The government must explore emergency ways of raising resources going beyond the usual set of taxes and levies to cope with the problem of funding large relief packages"