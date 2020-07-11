FPJ Fast Facts: All you need to know about Tamil Nadu's fake SBI branch

Recently a fake State Bank of India branch operating in Tamil Nadu's Panruti area came under the scanner after it was flagged by a customer of the bank. The customer told his branch manager, and then the matter was escalated until on Friday, three people were arrested for the same.

Here's all you need to know about the case, summed up in 5 sentences, with a few images of the fake bank branch added in.

1. There are only two SBI branches in Panruti, and when the matter was mentioned to the Zonal office, it reiterated that no third branch was in existence.

2. This fake branch was set up to look exactly like their legitimate counterparts, something that had reportedly, surprised the bank officials who visited it.

3. Following their visit, the SBI officials immediately filed a complaint about the three-month-old 'branch'.

4. As per the police, three people were arrested on Friday, including the son of former SBI bank employees.

5. Reportedly, the mastermind had been the above-mentioned youth who was unemployed, while the others were a person who ran the printing press to create the fake receipts, challans and documents, and another who printed rubber stamps.

Here are some photos from the fake bank branch: