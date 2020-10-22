FPJ Fast Facts: 11 promises made by BJP's Bihar Poll Manifesto including free coronavirus vaccine

Ahead of the first phase of the Bihar elections, the BJP on Thursday released its poll manifesto. The goal, as the BJP manifesto explains, is to make Bihar self reliant, using five developmental formulas. To this end, teh manifesto promises to ensure the development of the village, city, industry, education and agriculture. As their manifesto puts it, the party has 1 laksha, five sutra, and 11 sankalp.

Here's what the BJP has promised in its manifesto summed up in a few sentences:

1. As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination.

2. If elected the party will ensure that all medical, engineering and technical institutes also teach courses in Hindi.

3. Bihar will be developed into an IT hub in the future, and five lakh employment opportunities will be provided in the next five years.

4. One crore women will be made self-reliant through self-help groups and micro finance institutions.

5. In the coming one year, all types of schools, universities and institutes of higher education will appoint three lakh new teachers.

6. One lakh people in the state will be provided with jobs in the Health Department, including 10 thousand doctors and 50 thousand paramedical personnel. AIIMS Darbhanga will become operational by 2024.

7. After paddy and wheat, pulses will also be procured at the prescribed rates of MSP now.



8. In the rural and urban areas of Bihar, 30 lakh people will be given pucca houses by the year 2022.

9. Co-operatives and COMFED (Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Ltd) will be encouraged and 15 new processing industries based on private and COMFED will be created in two years by providing ease for private investment in processing sector.

10. Fisheries scheme to be furthered to make Bihar the number one state in the country when it comes to the production of freshwater fish in the next two years.

11. 1000 new FPOs to be added in Bihar to the develop the supply chain of special crop products. This will create 10 lakh employment opportunities in the state.