Watch Video: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar fumes after 'Lalu zindabad' slogans raised in election rally, says 'halla mat karo'

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool when some people raised 'Lalu Prasad Yadav zindabad' slogans during his rally in Parsa.

The incident took place when Nitish Kumar was addressing a rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai. For the uninitiated, Rai is Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav's erstwhile father-in-law. Rai's daughter Aishwarya had alleged that Tej Pratap is a drug addict and "used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna." "Soon after my wedding I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses. Not only this, once after consuming drugs, Tej wore a 'Ghagra' (long skirt) and 'Choli' (blouse) and dressed up like goddess Radha, he also wore make up and a hair vig," Aishwarya had alleged in her complaint.

Irked with the sloganeering, Janta Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar said in Hindi, "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here."

