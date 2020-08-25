FPJ Fact Check: Did Supreme Court Bar Association refuse farewell for Justice Arun Mishra?

Justice Arun Mishra of the Supreme Court is slated to retire on September 2. The Sitting Judge had been appointed to the post in 2014, and prior to that, had decided approximately 97,000 cases as a Judge of the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Calcutta.

Recently, there had been quite a flutter after reports surfaced claiming that he may not be getting a farewell. Times of India's Associate Editor, Dhananjay Mahapatra had in a series of tweets said that the Supreme Court Bar Association had passed a resolution to not give the Judge a farewell.

This claim was also put forth by other reports and forwarded via social media. It had been made in the form of a seemingly official press release and claimed that the Judge had been "very unpleasant to advocates".

It also alleged that he had been perceived as a judge to whom "all important matters where the government was interested were assigned”, adding additional details about the allegation.