FPJ Fact Check: Did BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya really meet COVID-positive Dilip Ghosh without a mask?

One can only hope that such wit be reserved for where it is necessary, instead of only putting it up for display for spiteful reasons.

Conclusion: Used picture is from two years ago, confirms report

The picture in question was, in fact, clicked in 2018 when Dilip Ghosh was reportedly admitted at a private hospital after falling ill while gearing up for Saraswati Puja preparations at Kharagpur. Kailash Vijayvargiya had come to meet him at AMRI Mukundapur, where Ghosh remained admitted back then for slip disk injuries.

According to a report detailing the incident from two years ago, Ghosh "was on his way to return from a public meeting in Asansol. He had plan to celebrate Vasant Panchami in Kharagpur. But a sudden pain in waist have obstructed him. He was sent to AMRI Mukundapur for further treatment."

The same 2018 report also carries the photo which was used disingenuously today as some supposed statement against the BJP during these times.

The ruse did not go unnoticed, however. A Twitter user called out the anonymous account for spreading fake news and linked the original article from two years back detailing the incident.