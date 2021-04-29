FPJ Fact Check: Are states responsible for delay in installing PSA oxygen plants?

Amid raging second wave of COVID-19, demand for oxygen, beds and remdevisir and other resources have increased. And due to a surge in cases, most hopsitals and COVID-19 centres have been struggling to fulfill the demands. Well, this has led to politicians blaming each other for the crisis while some sought help.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi CM Arvind Thackeray have made several pleas to the Centre and even other states to help them with oxygen as the situation in the state was grim and they needed immediate assitance.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has rather been vocal about myriad of issues, asked about the funds allocated by the Centre from the PM Cares corpus to the states for establishing oxygen plants. She held CMs Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal accountable and asked "Kha gaye PMcares ka paisa and now asking for oxygen... Where’s the money gone ? Why these two characters did not build oxygen plants ? Why? We need answers and hisab of the money allocated to them ...."