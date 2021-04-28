Mumbai: 256 oxygen concentrators arrive at CSMIA from Singapore

Amidst the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the increase in the demand for oxygen, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) facilitated the arrival of 256 oxygen concentrators from Singapore. The first shipment of 128 oxygen concentrators, transported via Singapore Airlines landed in Mumbai on Tuesday. The second shipment arrived on Wednesday at 10.10am.

According to the statement issued by CSMIA, oxygen concentrators, weighing approximately 5.5 tonnes, are devices that concentrate oxygen from ambient air. These are particularly helpful for patients who are isolating at home as well as to meet the demand of hospitals facing a shortage of oxygen, the statement read. The airport authorities said, in a press statement, that the offloading of these shipments was given topmost priority and the entire process was completed in a span of 15 minutes.

In the wake of the pandemic, the team at CSMIA has been operating the cargo handling activities to cater to the need to mobilise and supply essential life-saving commodities across India and the world.