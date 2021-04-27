As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Delhi to set up 44 oxygen plants within the next month

Over the last few weeks, as COVID-19 cases in India rose to dizzying heights, Delhi had found itself emerging as the worst affected city. Hospitals and crematoriums began running out of space, and medical supplies dwindled to alarming lows. Over the last few days, many hospitals have stopped taking in fresh patients or sounded an urgent warning over their limited oxygen supplies.

Now however, hospitals in Delhi say that they are in a comparatively better situation in terms of supply and have reopened admissions. Several leading hospitals in the city said that the daily oxygen requirements were being met thanks to the efforts of the Delhi government, the Indian Railways and private entities. However, an official of a private hospital said the crisis is still there.

The first Oxygen Express train carrying around 70 tonnes of medical oxygen reached Delhi early this morning. Officials said that this oxygen will now be disbursed by the Delhi government to various hospitals

