FPJ Explains: Here's why Tamil Nadu opposes NEET and how new bill introduced by MK Stalin will help medical aspirants

The death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing outcome of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test he was to take, echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government while Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced a Bill, to dispense with NEET and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure social justice.

The bill sparked a political row with Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday blaming the DMK government for the suicide of the NEET aspirant.

"Students and their parents were totally confused over the conduction of NEET exam in Tamil Nadu. There is no clear stand taken by the DMK government on NEET. Yesterday, a student, Danush committed suicide. DMK is responsible for it," Edappadi K Palaniswami was quoted as saying by ANI.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami said that though the DMK had promised "cancelling" NEET it was not done and several students had not prepared well. Some of his remarks were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. He sought a job for a person from the family, besides cash assistance.

The opposition party MLAs, who came to the House wearing black badges, staged a walkout led by Palaniswami.

Why does Tamil Nadu oppose NEET?

The Tamil Nadu government claims that NEET being a centralised exam and conducted only on a single-day exam puts an enormous amount of pressure on students.

While engineering candidates have both state and central level exams, medical students have only a single entrance for centre and state level college admissions.

What is the bill about?

The Bill seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, (Class XII).

The Bill, referring to recommendations of a high level committee, said the government has decided to enact a law to dispense with the requirement of NEET for admission to UG Medical degree courses and to provide admission to such courses on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, through "Normalisation methods" in order to ensure "social justice, uphold equality and equal opportunity, protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated and bring them to the mainstream of medical and dental education and in turn to ensure a robust public health care across the state particularly the rural areas."

NEET and Tamil Nadu:

Issue over the NEET exam in the state is not a new one. Right from the time, it was introduced, the NEET exams have been opposed in the state of Tamil Nadu. Before the introduction of NEET by the centre, for the admissions to the medical courses, board score was considered.

Monday, September 13, 2021