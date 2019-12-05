'The Onionomics of India'- why onion prices have skyrocketed

During the current year, the production of kharif and late kharif is estimated to be 52.06 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) which is about 26% lower than previous year's production of kharif and late kharif production of 69.91 LMT. In 2019-20, there was a 3-4 weeks delay in sowing as well as decline in sown area of the kharif onion because of late arrival of monsoon.

Further, untimely prolonged rains in the major growing states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the harvesting period, i.e., September to October, caused damage to the standing crops in these regions. All this adversely impacted production and quality of the kharif crop.

The rains during September and October also affected transportation of the crop from these regions to consuming areas. This led to limited availability of kharif onion in the market and has put pressure on its prices. Onion is a seasonal crop with harvesting period of rabi (March to June), kharif (October to December) and late kharif (January to March).