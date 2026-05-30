FPJ Exclusive: From Street Corners To Instagram - Why Digital Campaigning Is Replacing Traditional Politics | file pic

Chennai: The surprise electoral success of TVK and Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay may have altered one of Indian politics’ oldest assumptions — that physical crowds alone determine political popularity. For decades, politicians measured their influence through packed rallies, door-to-door outreach and caste arithmetic. Today, strategists argue, Instagram followers, WhatsApp penetration and the reach of short-form videos are emerging as equally critical indicators of political relevance.

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In the aftermath of TN poll results, parties are reassessing their digital strategies. While social media may not singularly deliver electoral victory, campaign managers increasingly view it as an indispensable force multiplier capable of shaping narratives, building recall and signalling accessibility to younger voters. Older politicians, many of whom long relied on traditional methods such as nukkad meetings, cash-intensive mobilisation and constituency visits, are now scrambling to improve their digital footprint. Leaders who once dismissed social media as an urban obsession are beginning to recognise that political conversations increasingly unfold online, where younger voters conduct their own version of ‘chai pe charcha’.

In Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due within months, several sitting legislators have reportedly instructed consultants to overhaul their digital presence. Tech-savvy sons, daughters, nephews and nieces are being drawn into campaign structures to coordinate social media teams and craft content aimed at younger demographics.

Political strategists say the benchmark for electoral competitiveness is rapidly changing. A commonly cited rule of thumb within campaign circles is that a serious MLA aspirant should command anywhere between 50,000 and one lakh followers on Facebook and maintain at least half that number on Instagram. Posting a reel every day showcasing constituency visits, direct voter interactions or inaugurations of civic works is increasingly considered the minimum requirement.

“The first-time voter may never attend your rally, but you can still reach them through their mobile phones while they scroll endlessly through content,” said a Tamil Nadu-based strategist who worked with several AIADMK candidates.

The format of political messaging is changing as rapidly as the platforms themselves. Cinematic reels, informal speech, emotionally resonant background music and colloquial language appear to outperform formal speeches or scripted messaging.

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Hamraj Singh, founder of JanSoch consultancy, said authenticity and language adaptation have become central to online political engagement.

“Formal language no longer works. Politicians need to communicate in the language their voters use and understand. Older politicians may find this transition difficult, but they are increasingly trying to adapt,” Singh said.

Experts also argue that digital presence is not simply about visibility but narrative control. Social media enables politicians to set the agenda, amplify achievements and swiftly counter criticism or misinformation — factors that can prove decisive during elections.

Budgets, too, are beginning to reflect the shift. Campaign strategists estimate that political spending on digital outreach, currently accounting for roughly 10 per cent of campaign expenditure, could rise to 40 or even 50 per cent over the next few election cycles. Depending on scale, politicians may need to employ teams of content creators, editors, researchers and social media managers, spending anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh a month.

Independent journalist and political observer Piyush Rai believes Vijay’s rise demonstrates how a charismatic leader can weaponise an organic fan base online.

“The next disruptor may not be the politician who draws the biggest crowd in Lucknow, but the one who dominates village WhatsApp groups at midnight and trends across Gen-Z Instagram feeds,” Rai said. “What Vijay has achieved will compel political strategists to rewrite the old campaign playbook.”

Even parties accustomed to digital campaigning are reassessing their methods. Within Tamil Nadu’s political circles, consultants privately admit that rivals underestimated Instagram’s growing influence. For many veteran politicians recovering from electoral setbacks, the lesson is becoming difficult to ignore: in modern politics, rallies still matter, but reels may increasingly decide who gets heard.