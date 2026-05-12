Tamil Nadu Politics: TTV Dhinakaran Expels AMMK's Lone MLA S Kamaraj Over Support To TVK

Chennai: Amid continuing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu following the 2026 Assembly elections, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday expelled the party’s lone MLA S. Kamaraj from the primary membership of the organisation and stripped him of all party responsibilities with immediate effect.

The disciplinary action was announced after Kamaraj allegedly expressed independent support for Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly without the approval of the party leadership.

Expulsion Over ‘Anti-Party Activities’

In an official statement, Dhinakaran accused Kamaraj of acting against the party’s policies and organisational discipline by making political decisions independently. The AMMK chief stated that Kamaraj’s conduct violated party principles and warranted immediate action.

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Kamaraj, who represents the Mannargudi constituency, was the lone AMMK legislator elected to the Assembly and had recently come under the spotlight over reports of support to the TVK camp.

Political Tensions After Hung Verdict

The development comes in the backdrop of a fractured mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority mark in the 234-member House, triggering intense political negotiations and alliance manoeuvring.

The post-poll scenario has witnessed multiple claims regarding support from MLAs across parties, with allegations of unauthorised backing, forged support letters and behind-the-scenes lobbying dominating Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Alliance Frictions Surface

Kamaraj’s expulsion is being viewed as a sign of growing unease among smaller regional parties amid the rapidly shifting political equations in the state. The action also underlines attempts by party leaderships to enforce discipline as discussions over government formation continue.

Political observers believe the move by Dhinakaran is aimed at distancing AMMK from any perception of unofficial alignment with TVK while maintaining control over the party’s political positioning during the volatile post-election phase.