‘Daru Sasti Aur Dawa Mehengi Ho Gayi...Iss Desh Ko Bacha Lijiye,’ Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri Hits Out At Hindu-Muslim Politics-- VIDEO Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Dhirendra Shastri has surfaced on social media, in which he is seen speaking to the devotees and expressing concern over the country’s future at risk.

Referring to global economic issues and Hindu-Mulsim politics in India, Dhirendra Shastri says, “Iss desk ko bacha lijiye warna firse hum gulam bann jaenge." (Save this country, otherwise it will become a slave again.)

Watch the video below :

He further said that earlier, if someone from a village faced trouble, the entire village would stand together in support.

He also questioned the current situation in the country, saying, “Aree hum Bharat se pyaar kyu na kare? Aaj desh mein daru sasti ho gayi hai aur dawa mehngi ho gayi hai.”

He further said that nowadays there are no discussions on unemployment or improving values in society, adding, “Aajkal berojgari par charcha nahi hoti, sanskar sudhar par charcha nahi hoti.”

(Why should we not love India? Today alcohol has become cheaper while medicines have become expensive. He added that discussions on unemployment and improving values in society are no longer taking place.)

The video is now being widely shared on social media and has sparked discussions online.

Shastri was on a break

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was on a complete break from public life for about a month. He was on a spiritual journey to the mountains of Badrinath to stay away from distractions.

The spiritual leader had shared a video in which he announced that he would travel towards the sacred Himalayan region for meditation after May.

#WATCH | ‘Going On 1-Month Break From Daily Life, Will Meditate In Badrinath Hills As Per Guru Agya’: #DhirendraShastri Announces Hiatus To Keep Away From Distraction #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/XY2vmjvyfJ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 6, 2026

During that period, he was expected to stay away from his Dham and remain disconnected from social life. He had also decided not to hold his popular ‘Divya Darbar’ sessions, which usually attracted thousands of devotees from across the country.

The month-long break had reportedly come after guidance from his guru, who had advised him to dedicate that time completely to spiritual practices.