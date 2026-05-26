MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Attends Launch Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Book On PM Modi, Says ‘People Will Benefit From His Experiences’-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the launch event of the book “Apnapan – Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav”, written by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

During the event, Yadav congratulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that people would benefit from reading about his experiences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the programme, Mohan Yadav said, “The launch of his book took place today. On my behalf, I would like to congratulate Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We will all benefit from his experiences, and we want to read this book.”

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Delhi: On the launch event of the book “Apnapan – Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav”, authored by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "... The launch of his book took place today. On my behalf, I would like to… pic.twitter.com/X2HTlVDdqw — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

About The Book

The book shares Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s personal experiences and journey while working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the years. It highlights different moments from political life, leadership experiences, and the working style of the Prime Minister.

VIDEO | Delhi: After attending launch of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's book ‘Apnapan: My Experiences with Narendra Modi’, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) says, “I would like to congratulate the Minister of Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the… pic.twitter.com/LrFU6dpAKj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2026

Several leaders and guests were present during the launch event. The programme was organised in a grand manner, where speakers praised Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s political journey and his close association with Narendra Modi.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for many years, is currently serving as the Union Agriculture Minister in the central government. During the event, many leaders described the book as an important collection of personal experiences and political memories.

The title “Apnapan – Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav” reflects Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s bond and experiences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book is expected to give readers an inside view of their political journey and working relationship over the years.