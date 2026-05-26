MP Waqf Board Emerging As Model For Country Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh State Waqf Board was leading the country through various innovations. Waqf properties in the state have been digitised by the board, for which the Government of India gave the prestigious SKOCH Award.

He said the transparent system had emerged as a model for the country and that the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board had become the country's best-performing Waqf Board.

He was addressing a scholarship distribution programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh State Waqf Board at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Monday. He said that while the income of Waqf boards across states was increasing, it was equally important to work with honesty and transparency.

He added that the new Waqf law had ensured better protection of several Waqf properties. The Chief Minister felicitated 849 meritorious Muslim students with scholarships on the occasion.

He said that students from minority communities should progress through education and fulfil their dreams. The Madhya Pradesh government would provide them full support, he added.