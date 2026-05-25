Sports Authority Of India Holds ‘Sunday On Cycle’ Rally In Bhopal To Promote Commonwealth Games 2030 Bid

Sports Authority Of India Holds Sunday On Cycle On CWG 2030 In India Theme In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal Centre organised a cycling rally to promote a healthy lifestyle and create public awareness about the Commonwealth Games proposed to be hosted in India in 2030 under the Sunday on Cycle programme.

The rally started from SAI Bishankhedi campus and passed through the shooting range, Nathu Barkheda village and nearby major roads and intersections before concluding on the campus.

The rally was organised around the themes, Commonwealth Games 2030 in India and CWG 2030 in Bharat. Before the rally began, a short film was screened highlighting the first Commonwealth Games, Khelo India and the importance of sports in life.

Following the screening, Sashastra Seema Bal, commanding officer, Chandra Pal Sin,gh Rathore flagged off the cycling rally. Sports bring discipline into life and are essential for good health, he said.

Personnel from the SSB, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in large numbers.