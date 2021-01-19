FPJ Evening Brief: India's historic Test win against Australia; Centre asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy changes - Check out top 5 news updates of January 19, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 19, 2021:

The last time Australia lost a Test match at Gabba, George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election, Virat Kohli was 16 days old, and Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut.

Now, it was a battered, bruised and an injury-ravaged young Indian team -- without their main skipper Virat Kohli -- that beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1. With this victory, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The same Indian team that recorded their lowest Test total in the first match of the series in Adelaide, became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.

India have played seven matches, losing five, drawing one and winning the one in the ongoing series.

This is also the first time Australia have not won at The Gabba since 2012.

Government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has written to Will Cathcart, Global CEO of WhatsApp to withdraw the proposed changes to the Privacy Policy of the Facebook-owned messaging application for Indian users.

The CEO has been asked to furnish responses to the government's query regarding the privacy, data transfer and sharing policies, sources said today.

The Ministry raised concerns of information security of the users as the new policy of WhatsApp proposes to share the metadata of users' chat with Business accounts with other Facebook companies. It would create a honeypot of information about users with Facebook group which can create security risks and vulnerabilities for the users.

In a shocking incident, fifteen people were killed in Gujarat after a truck ran over them. This includes seven men, seven women and a one-year-old child. Several others have been hospitalised with injuries.

The incident took place in Surat's Kosamba area late on Monday night as the casualties slept on the pavement. An earlier report by news agency ANI had identified at least 13 of the victims as hailing from the Banswada district in Rajasthan.

Following the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin for each of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. According to the details shared by the PMO, Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured.

Did you see the rainbow that shone over Jalgaon on Monday? Forty-year-old transgender Anjali Patil of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) emerged as one of the winners of the much talked about gram panchayat polls in Maharashtra, whose results were declared on Monday.

Anjali won from Bhadli Budruk village in Jalgaon.

About 1.25 lakh other candidates also emerged victorious in the elections held last week.

VBA workers are ecstatic over the victory of their only transgender candidate in the state — videos of workers celebrating Anjali's victory went viral on social media on Monday itself.

Anjali had filed her nomination from the seat reserved for a woman. However, the administration had rejected her candidature. She had then moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, which allowed her to contest the election.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who resumed shooting for ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

According to a report by the Times of India, Bhatt was admitted for a day due to exertion and exhaustion. She was suffering from hyperacidity and nausea.

She was admitted on Sunday and was discharged on the same day. Bhatt resumed work the very next day.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will arrive in cinema halls this year. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

According to a source close to film's production, the movie's shoot was resumed at Film City in suburban Mumbai from October last year and is near completion.

(With input from agencies)