Fourteen employees of Western Railway felicitated for their outstanding work in ensuring train safety

Felicitated employees with GM and other senior officers of WR |

Fourteen employees of Western railway were felicitated for their outstanding work which resulted in safe working of trains. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of January & February 2023 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations.

Out of the 14 employees, 4 are from Vadodara Division, 3 from Ratlam Division, 2 from Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar Divisions each, and 1 from Rajkot Division. The meeting was attended by the Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing. On this occasion, GM Shri Misra also released an e-Booklet on Safety Protocols in Railway Working.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, general manager Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. "The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail & track fracture, hairline crack in wheel, emergency brakes applied to save untoward incident, detection of brake binding & sparkling in wheel, hot axles and timely informing about spark & smoke in passing train. Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence," he said.