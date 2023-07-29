Former Telangana Congress Leaders, Akula Rajender, Magam Ranga Reddy, And Laxma Reddy, Join BJP In Delhi

Three prominent leaders from Telangana, namely, Former MLA Akula Rajender, former MLC Magam Ranga Reddy, and former DCCB chairman Laxma Reddy, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The induction took place in the presence of G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister and Telangana BJP unit president. Prior to their formal entry into the party, these leaders had a meeting with BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on Tuesday, as reported by the media.

As per media reports, Jaipal Reddy, the son of former Medak MP Mogaligundla Baga Reddy, was anticipated to join the BJP today.

As reported by the New Indian Express, MLA Akula Rajender and Jaipal Reddy are both contenders for the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment. Rajender, who distanced himself from the grand old party in 2021, has expressed his interest in contesting from the same constituency.

Recently, Jaipal Reddy launched a scathing attack on the BRS government, accusing it of failing to deliver on promises such as the waiver of farmers' loans and the provision of free fertilisers. He voiced these concerns while speaking at the inauguration of a PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendra (PMKSK) in the region. Reddy criticized the government for neglecting the implementation of the crop insurance scheme, which has severe repercussions for farmers.

Despite the BRS government's aspirations to make Telangana the 'seed bowl of India,' Reddy pointed out a significant problem with fake seeds in the state. He demanded transparency from the government regarding the number of police cases filed to address the issue. As the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Reddy expressed concern about the state's approach to tackling this issue.

Reddy further questioned the government's promises, asking about the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's commitment to providing free fertilisers to farmers. He raised the issue of the NDA government at the Centre providing substantial subsidies on a bag of urea, contrasting it with the situation in the state.

Moreover, Reddy accused the BRS government of failing to fulfill the farm loan waiver, leaving farmers struggling to secure crop loans. These allegations highlight the pressing issues in the region's agricultural sector, putting the spotlight on the political rivalry in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment.