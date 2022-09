Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met BJP National president JP Nadda in Delhi. He will join BJP today. The captain earlier was part of Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

This is the breaking news.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh meets BJP National president JP Nadda in Delhi



He will join BJP in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/kBXdIj42JY — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022