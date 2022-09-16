e-Paper Get App
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to join BJP on Sept 19

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson said that Singh is also likely to merge his party PLC with the BJP in the national capital on September 19. The development comes after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh | ANI photo

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

According to Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Amarinder Singh is also likely to merge his party PLC with the BJP in the national capital on September 19. The development comes days after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

"Had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Discussed various issues pertaining to National security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab," Singh had tweeted.

Amarinder Singh who broke ties with Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections had fought the polls in alliance with BJP.

article-image

