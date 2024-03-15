Former Project Manager Of Nirmithi Kendra, Sentenced To 4 Years Imprisonment In CBI Case

The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Dharwad (Karnataka) has today convicted and sentenced Shri Mohammed Ayub, then Project Manager, Nirmithi Kendra, Raichur (Karnataka) to Rigorous Imprisonment of 4 years and a fine of Rs. 2 lakh in a CBI case. M/s Nirmithi Kendra is jointly sponsored by Govt of India and Govt of Karnataka for the Cost Effective Building Materials & Technology Transfer Centre.

A case was registered on May 13, 2013, against accused and unknown others, on orders of Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka, Gulbarga Bench.

CBI files charge-sheet

After investigation, CBI filed charge-sheet including against the convicted accused on December 23, 2014. Investigation revealed that Shri Mohammed Ayub while working as Project Manager of M/s Nirmithi Kendra, Raichur, during the period 2007-2012 had misused the funds released by the Government of Karnataka, for various projects, by acting beyond his authority and by abusing his official position.

It was further alleged that he had opened several FD and SB Accounts at various banks, where funds released by Government were deposited and cheques were issued indiscriminately in the name of various persons. Due to such illegal acts, the State Government sustained wrongful loss of Rs. 7.36 crore. After trial, the Court held the accused guilty and accordingly sentenced him.