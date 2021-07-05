Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha 'SAD' after brother Abhijit joins TMC

In a setback for the Congress party, former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Monday.

Mukherjee, who was a former Congress MP, told the media, "I have joined as a member of the TMC today. I came from the Congress and am joining Trinamool Congress."

"The Congress did not give me any position and therefore I have now joined the TMC. I will work as a soldier, and accordingly will perform the responsibilities given," he added.