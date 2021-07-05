Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha 'SAD' after brother Abhijit joins TMC

In a setback for the Congress party, former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Monday.
Mukherjee, who was a former Congress MP, told the media, "I have joined as a member of the TMC today. I came from the Congress and am joining Trinamool Congress."
"The Congress did not give me any position and therefore I have now joined the TMC. I will work as a soldier, and accordingly will perform the responsibilities given," he added.
Calling it a privilege to work under the leadership of someone who stopped BJP from entering Bengal, Abhijit Mukherjee said, "The way Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country."
Meanwhile, Abhijit Mukherjee's sister Sharmistha apparently wasn't happy with his decision to join the TMC. She expressed her disapproval in one word. She tweeted: "SAD!!!"
Abhijit Mukherjee’s shift to TMC is being seen as a major embarrassment for the grand old party, which has lost some of its prominent faces in recent years including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Himanta Biswa Sarma, etc.
Reportedly, a senior leader from the TMC said that Abhijit Mukherjee had met the party’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee two weeks ago to discuss his prospects.