Former MP CM Kailash Chandra Joshi passes away, PM Modi tweets condolences

Bharatiya Janata Party leader & former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Chandra Joshi passed away in Bhopal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. "Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.