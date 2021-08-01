Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

Govindas Konthoujam, former Manipur Congress chief joined Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP leader Sambit Patra.

Manipur CM and BJP leader N Biren Singh addressed the press conference at party headquarters in Delhi today and said, "PM Narendra Modi has cared for the North East, and recently five ministers from the region have been inducted into the Union cabinet. Manipur promises to make PM Modi led government stronger."

Konthoujam's entry to the BJP was announced by the party's spokesperson Anil Baluni on Sunday morning. "An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi," Baluni said in a tweet.

Govindas Konthoujam, Congress MLA and former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday, July 28, resigned from the membership of state Assembly and primary membership of the party.

Konthoujam submitted his resignation letters to Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh and MPCC interim president Nameirakpam Loken Singh. A six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, he had resigned as MPCC president on July 20. Assembly poll in the northeastern state is due in 2022.